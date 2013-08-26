MUMBAI Aug 26 India's HUDCO plans to
raise up to 12.50 billion rupees ($195.28 million) via private
placement of tax free bonds, an indicative termsheet seen by
Reuters showed.
The firm will issue 10 year bonds at 8.11 percent, 15-year
bonds at 8.56 percent and 20 year bonds at 8.47 percent, the
document showed.
The issue is rated AA+ by CARE and India Ratings and the
base size of the bond sale is 1 billion rupees, it showed.
The proceeds from the bonds sale will be utilised towards
lending purposes, working capital requirements, augmenting the
resource base, as per the termsheet.
Book opening and closing for the issue is scheduled on
Tuesday.
($1 = 64.0100 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)