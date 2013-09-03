MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's HUDCO plans to
raise up to 10.59 billion rupees ($160.20 million) via private
placement of tax-free bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.
The firm will issue 10-year bonds at 8.21 percent, 15-year
bonds at 8.58 percent and 20-year bonds at 8.54 percent, the
document showed.
The issue is rated AA+ by CARE and India Ratings, and the
base size of the bond sale is 1 billion rupees, it showed.
The proceeds from the sale will be utilised towards lending
purposes, working capital requirements and augmenting the
resource base, as per the termsheet.
Book opening and closing for the issue is scheduled on
Wednesday.
($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)