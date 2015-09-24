By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 24
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Hudson City Bancorp
will pay nearly $33 million to settle civil charges alleging the
New Jersey-based bank wrongfully discriminated against
prospective black and Hispanic home buyers, in a case that marks
the largest ever redlining settlement in history, the U.S.
government said Thursday.
The joint action by the U.S. Justice Department and the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that Hudson City
Savings Bank tried to avoid locating branches and marketing
mortgages in neighborhoods with a majority of black and Hispanic
residents.
If approved by the court, Hudson City will be required to
pay $25 million in direct loan subsidies to qualified borrowers
in the affected communities, plus another $2.25 million toward
community programs and outreach and a $5.5 million penalty.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)