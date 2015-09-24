(Updates with comments from Hudson City Bank, more comments
from the Justice Department)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Hudson City Bancorp
will pay nearly $33 million to settle civil charges alleging the
New Jersey-based bank wrongfully discriminated against
prospective black and Hispanic home buyers, in a case that marks
the largest ever redlining settlement in history, the U.S.
government said on Thursday.
The joint action by the U.S. Justice Department and the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that Hudson City
Savings Bank tried to avoid locating branches and marketing
mortgages in neighborhoods with a majority of black and Hispanic
residents.
If approved by the court, Hudson City will be required to
pay $25 million in direct loan subsidies to qualified borrowers
in the affected communities, plus another $2.25 million toward
community programs and outreach and a $5.5 million penalty.
"This case should send a message to lenders throughout the
country that the Justice Department will not tolerate racial
discrimination in the extension of credit," said Principal
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the head of the
Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, in a statement.
The bank said it disagrees with the statistical analysis the
government did of the loans at issue in the case, but wanted to
avoid litigation.
"Although we do not agree with the DOJ's and CFPB's claims
against the bank, we agree, and have always believed, that there
should be no discrimination based on race, national origin,
gender or age in obtaining a loan," said Hudson City Savings
Bank CEO Denis J. Salamone in a statement.
Gupta said Thursday that the settlement is the largest the
Justice Department has ever struck both, in terms of the
monetary amount and the geographic regions covered.
She added that the civil rights division has recently seen
an increased number of active redlining investigations.
Paramus-based Hudson City Savings Bank has 135 branches and
assets of $35.4 billion. It is currently awaiting approval from
the Federal Reserve for a merger with M&T Bank Corporation
.
The bank said M&T signed off on the settlement with the
government.
Federal law prohibits creditors from discriminating against
applicants for mortgages and other lines of credit on the basis
of characteristics such as race, color, and national origin, a
practice that along with other discriminatory financial behavior
is known as redlining.
The government alleges that from 2009 to 2013, Hudson City
violated the law by offering unequal access to credit based on
the race and ethnicity of prospective borrowers' neighborhoods,
and sought to discourage minorities from applying for mortgages.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Andrew Hay)