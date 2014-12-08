BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
Dec 8 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc said it would buy a portfolio of office buildings in California from a unit of Blackstone Group LP for $3.5 billion in stock and cash.
Hudson, a real estate investment trust focused on office properties, will pay $1.75 billion in cash and issue about 63.5 million shares and operating partnership units to Blackstone.
Blackstone funds will own about 48 percent of Hudson's common equity on a fully diluted basis after the deal, the company said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)