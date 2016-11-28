US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 28 James Woolery, the co-founder of Hudson Executive Capital, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two years after the activist fund launched.
Woolery, a veteran dealmaker who previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co and law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, left the fund within the past few weeks, people familiar with the matter said.
Woolery co-founded the firm with another veteran JPMorgan dealmaker, Doug Braunstein. The firm officially launched in January 2015 and made its first investment a year later.
Hudson Executive Capital did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: