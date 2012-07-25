July 24 Hudson City Bancorp Inc's
second-quarter profit fell as it earned lesser interest income.
The holding company for Hudson City Savings Bank reported
net income of $72.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared
with $96 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net interest income fell almost 18 percent to $224.3
million.
Provision for loan losses fell by $5 million to $25 million.
The company also said its Chief Executive Ronald Hermance,
who had been on medical leave since February, has returned to
his position.
Hudson City Bancorp's shares closed at $5.73 on Tuesday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)