Oct 10 A joint venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it acquired an office tower in Seattle for about $180 million.

CPPIB and Hudson Pacific will own 45 pct and 55 pct interests, respectively, in the property which has HBO and Redfin as tenants.

The joint venture closed a 10-year, secured loan worth $101 million from a prominent institutional lender.

