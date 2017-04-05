TORONTO, April 5 Canadian department store
operator Hudson's Bay Co's said on Wednesday it was
actively working on major changes in the business to improve
performance and further cut costs.
The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor reported a
fourth quarter loss after markets closed on Tuesday. Weak sales,
particularly at its Saks OFF 5TH outlet chain and its Gilt
online shopping website, forced the retailer to write down C$116
million.
The stock, which had fallen more than 10 percent this week
ahead of results, rose 1.7 percent to C$9.86 shortly after
markets opened on Wednesday, recouping some of the earlier
losses after executives reassured investors on a conference
call.
