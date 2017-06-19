UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TORONTO, June 19 Hudson's Bay Co should take its business private if it wants to remain in the retail sector, Jonathan Litt, the activist shareholder and founder of Land & Buildings Investment Management, said on Monday in a televised interview on CNBC.
Litt said Land & Buildings, which owns 4.3 percent of Hudson's Bay, was focused on monetizing its real estate assets.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Paul Simao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts