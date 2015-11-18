BERLIN Nov 18 Hudson's Bay Co plans
more acquisitions after its 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) deal
to buy Germany's Kaufhof department store chain, Chief Executive
Jerry Storch said on Wednesday.
"We're just starting. We'll continue to grow and grow
because scale is so vital," Storch told the German retail
congress, adding Hudson's Bay would "continue to acquire".
The Canadian department store operator raised its sales and
earnings forecasts in September due to cost cuts in its North
American operations and the Kaufhof acquisition.
Storch said Hudson's Bay was determined not to repeat the
mistakes of WalMart, which failed when it tried to break
into the German market a decade ago.
"They didn't listen to the Germans," Storch said. "We're not
know-it-alls."
Hudson's Bay has lots of ideas for overhauling Kaufhof in
areas such as shoes and cosmetics, as well as introducing luxury
zones in premium locations, Storch said, but will only proceed
after consultation with local staff.
Storch noted that the Saks Off 5th discount concept was
growing quickly in North America and added that Hudson's Bay
hoped to bring the concept to Germany, too.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Arno Schuetze and
Jason Neely)