BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
Dec 17 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co named former Toys R Us Inc Chief Executive Gerald Storch as its new CEO.
Storch, whose appointment is effective Jan. 6, replaces Richard Baker, who will continue as governor and executive chairman, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results