TORONTO, April 4 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.

The retailer posted a net loss of C$152 million, or 83 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared with net income of C$370 million, or C$1.88 per diluted share, a year earlier. The company reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of C$116 million. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Leslie Adler)