BRIEF-Syngenta receives German approval for fungicide Solatenol
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
(Adds details)
Sept 12 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported an 87 percent jump in sales and a much smaller loss, helped by its purchase of U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc last year.
The company, which affirmed its outlook for 2014, said consolidated same-store sales increased by 1.9 percent in the second quarter.
Hudson's Bay acquired Saks for $2.4 billion last year to revive big-name department stores.
Same-store sales at Saks Fifth Avenue rose 2.2 percent. OFF 5th, Saks' outlet business, posted a 14.9 percent growth in same-store sales, helped by strong growth in e-commerce sales.
Same store sales at Hudson's Bay's department store business, which includes the namesake stores and the struggling U.S.-based Lord & Taylor chain, rose 1.1 percent.
Retail sales jumped to C$1.77 billion ($1.60 billion) from C$948 million.
Net loss more than halved to C$36 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from C$81 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Hudson's Bay shares, which have risen more than 9 percent in the past month, closed at C$17.67 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 1.1040 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Many Korea-focused blogs say will suspend new post this week
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.