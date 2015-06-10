(Updates with details from chairman interview, conference call,
market reaction)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 10 Target Corp's exit from
Canada has helped Hudson's Bay Co pick up Canadian
market share, HBC executives said on Wednesday as the department
store operator reported higher quarterly sales but a bigger
loss.
HBC said sales at its upscale Saks Fifth Avenue stores in
the United States were hit in its first quarter, ended May 2, as
a strong U.S. dollar deterred foreign customers.
Higher costs also contributed to the loss with Toronto-based
HBC making heavy investments in e-commerce and technology, as
well as in preparing for next year's launch of its first Saks
stores in Canada.
The company, founded in 1670, said overall same-store sales
rose 2.7 percent on a constant currency basis, with sales up 4.9
percent at its department store group, which includes Hudson's
Bay and Home Outfitters stores in Canada and Lord & Taylor
stores in the United States.
Comparable sales at Saks rose only 0.6 percent, while those
at OFF 5th outlets were up 10.3 percent.
Overall online sales jumped 37.2 percent.
"Home Outfitters and Hudson's Bay are both reaping the
rewards, or taking advantage, of the exit of Target and the
continued erosion that you're seeing at Sears," Chairman Richard
Baker said in an interview.
While the strong U.S. dollar hurt the Saks chain, Baker said
it benefited Canadian operations, which make up about a third of
revenue.
Saks' move into Canada comes as competition intensifies in
the country's luxury market, with the arrival Nordstrom
and the expansion of Canada's Holt Renfrew.
Baker said that given HBC's existing supply chain and
foothold in Canada, the launch of Saks carries fewer risks than
those faced by other new entrants.
HBC has been in high-level talks with Germany's Metro
to buy its department store chain, Kaufhof. Executives
declined to comment, but sources have told Reuters HBC is
expected to make an offer.
HBC shares have fallen about 10 percent since late April,
when reports of HBC's interest in Kaufhof surfaced. The stock
was little changed at C$23.93 on Wednesday.
HBC reported a quarterly loss of C$54 million ($44.02
million), or 30 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit
of C$176 million, or 97 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted to exclude restructuring and other items, the loss
was C$33 million, up from a comparable C$27 million loss a year
earlier.
Sales rose 11.7 percent to C$2.07 billion, slightly missing
analysts' C$2.08 billion estimate.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(With additional reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)