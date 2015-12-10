Dec 10 Canadian department store operator
Hudson's Bay Co posted a 34 percent rise in quarterly
sales, helped by higher same-store sales in North America and
Europe and strong online sales.
The company's total sales rose to C$2.57 billion ($1.89
billion) in the third quarter, from C$1.91 billion a year
earlier.
Net profit was C$1 million, or 1 Canadian cent, in the
quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a net loss of C$13 million,
or 7 Canadian cents per share.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)