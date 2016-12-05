Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 28.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.
The company's consolidated retail sales increased to C$3.30 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 29, from C$2.57 billion a year ago.
The retailer reported a net loss of C$125 million in the quarter, compared with a net profit of C$7 million, a year earlier.
The current quarter included gains of C$3 million from the company's joint ventures compared to C$91 million a year ago. (Reporting by John Benny and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.