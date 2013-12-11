* Loss grows to C$1.04 per share vs 14 Canadian cents
* 2013 EBITDA cut to C$315-C$335 mln from C$360-C$390 mln
* Adjusted EPS of 7 Canadian cents
* Analysts forecast EPS of 10 Canadian cents on average
* Shares fall 5 percent
(Adds conference call details, revised outlook, market
reaction)
By Solarina Ho
Dec 11 Hudson's Bay Co cut its 2013
outlook on Wednesday on expectations of heavier holiday
discounting and as overall sales were weaker than expected in
the third quarter, depressing the retailer's stock 5 percent.
The company, which completed its $2.4 billion purchase of
U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc last month, reported a wider net loss
primarily due to costs related to the acquisition.
Excluding acquisition-related and restructuring costs,
Hudson's Bay reported earnings that fell short of analysts'
expectations.
Shares of the Lord & Taylor chain operator fell 94 Canadian
cents to C$19.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They had risen
about 17 percent since its last quarterly report in September.
"We expect shares to weaken in trading. ... Despite the
guidance reduction, we believe the foundation of the turnaround
is in place," said RBC Capital Markets analyst, Tal Woolley in a
client note.
"Without minimizing the impact of the reduced guidance
announced this morning, we remain constructive on HBC shares."
Hudson's Bay, which traces its roots to the Canadian fur
trade in the late 1600s, owns The Bay and Home Outfitters in
Canada as well as lucrative real estate such as Lord & Taylor's
flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The company has
long indicated it might spin off some of its property into a
real estate investment trust, but declined to provide a time
frame.
"We're working with a variety of consultants to look at
every possible scenario one could do with our real estate,"
Chief Executive Richard Baker told analysts during a conference
call after the results were released.
The company's net loss widened to C$124.2 million, or C$1.04
per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2 from C$14.4 million, or
14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Finance costs more than quadrupled to $134.2 million,
primarily due to the Saks acquisition.
Hudson's Bay, which went public in November 2013, posted
earnings, excluding acquisition-related and restructuring costs,
of C$8.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share. This was below
analysts' average estimate of 10 Canadian cents per share
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said expenses rose more than expected as it
continued to develop online operations and its partnership with
brands like Top Shop.
Consolidated sales rose 6 percent to C$984.1 million ($927
million).
REVISED OUTLOOK
HBC cut its fiscal 2013 target for normalized EBITDA, or
earnings before interest, taxes and some other expenses, to
between C$315 million and C$335 million. The previous forecast
was C$360 million to C$390 million.
The company said competitive pricing pressures during the
holiday season and immediately afterwards will be even greater
than it had expected.
Sales growth at established stores for the year was
projected to be 3.5 to 4 percent, compared with its previous
forecast of 3 to 5 percent.
The retailer estimated overall fourth-quarter sales,
excluding Saks, of C$1.37 billion to C$1.41 billion.
HBC executives said year-to-date sales growth has been
strongest at its Canadian flagship Hudson's Bay department store
and online operations, but softer at other chains.
Home Outfitters, in particular, has been impacted by the
Canadian arrival of Target Corp this year, executives
told analysts, while Lord & Taylor has felt the pressure of
greater competition in the United States.
Third-quarter comparable-store sales increased 6.4 percent
at the Hudson's Bay chain and 1.6 percent at Lord & Taylor, the
first growth for the U.S. banner in four quarters.
Baker affirmed that the company can achieve its annual
savings target of C$100 million following the Saks acquisition.
($1 = 1.06 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Ashutosh Pandey;
Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Richard Chang)