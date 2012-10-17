TORONTO Oct 17 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay
Co said on Wednesday that it has filed a preliminary prospectus
with securities regulators in connection with a proposed initial
public offering of its common shares.
Hudson's Bay, which traces its roots back to 1670, has been
owned by NRDC Equity Partners since 2008.
Its Canadian stores include The Bay department stores and
Home Outfitters, a kitchen, bed and bath superstore. NRDC also
owns Lord & Taylor stores in the United States.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal said NRDC had hired
banks to explore an IPO of the Canadian stores, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The offering is being made via a syndicate of underwriters
led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC and Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, who will act as joint bookrunners.