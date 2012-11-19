BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
* IPO to raise C$365 million, down from C$400 million
* HBC operates Lord & Taylor, Hudson's Bay
TORONTO Nov 19 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Company has cut the size of its proposed initial public offering and lowered its targeted share price range, according to a source familiar with the deal.
The company, which operates Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson's Bay in Canada, is now aiming to raise C$365 million ($364 million), down from a prior target of C$400 million, the source said. It has trimmed its share price target to C$17 to C$18 as share, from C$18.50 and C$21.50.
HBC could not immediately be reached for comment.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: