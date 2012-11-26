METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
TORONTO Nov 26 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Monday it had completed its C$365.1 million initial public offering.
HBC, which owns Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson's Bay in Canada, began trading last Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a "when-issued" basis.
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese stocks managed to steady from early falls on Friday as the yen weakened slightly during Asian trade, but political uncertainty abroad and U.S. tax policy kept most investors on the sidelines.