METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
TORONTO Nov 26 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Monday it had completed its C$365.1 million ($367.8 million)initial public offering.
HBC, which owns Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson's Bay in Canada, began trading last Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a "when-issued" basis. Shares began trading on a regular basis at the open on Monday.
In light trading on Monday morning, the stock was at C$16.85, flat with Friday's close and 0.9 percent below the C$17 mark at which the offering priced.
The offering of 21.48 million shares was priced at the bottom of the company's already lowered range of C$17 to C$18 per share. That pegs HBC's market capitalization at about C$2 billion.
Founded in 1670, Hudson's Bay began as a fur trading business, granted control of a significant part of what is now Canada by King Charles II. It is North America's oldest continually operating company.
The firm went private in 2006, as shoppers fled to U.S.-based heavyweights like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and specialty retailers.
NRDC Equity Partners bought out HBC's other investors in 2008, and integrated it with Lord & Taylor, which has 48 stores across the United States.
Both chains are facing stiff competition. In the United States, Lord & Taylor competes with retailers like a resurgent Macy's Inc, while in Canada, Target Corp is rolling out its first stores in the spring.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese stocks managed to steady from early falls on Friday as the yen weakened slightly during Asian trade, but political uncertainty abroad and U.S. tax policy kept most investors on the sidelines.