BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
April 11 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 6 percent lower fourth-quarter profit as superstorm Sandy hampered sales at its Lord & Taylor stores in the United States.
Net income from continuing operations fell to C$93.6 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 2 from C$99.2 million, or 95 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
* Says Verizon chooses datamena for Middle East expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :