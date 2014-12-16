Dec 16 Huegli Holding AG :

* Strengthens its natural food business through takeover of primaVita brand business

* On Jan. 1, 2015, will acquire assets of primaVita GmbH in Heimertingen, a company of Bioherba Group Germany

* The asset deal is carried out by Huegli subsidiary Heirler Cenovis GmbH in Radolfzell

* Acquisition mainly comprises "Eden" and "Granovita" brands, associated client list and inventory of products

* A part of sales staff will be further employed at Radolfzell site

* Parties have agreed not to divulge purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)