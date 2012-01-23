PARIS Jan 23 Anne Sinclair, wife of the
disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is seeking to
relaunch a previously stellar journalism career as the leading
light for the new French version of U.S. news-and-opinion
website The Huffington Post.
Sinclair, a multi-millionaire left-winger whose prime-time
news interviews and trademark mohair tops enchanted as many as
12 million viewers in her heyday, has picked up the baton after
more than a decade off-screen, this time as editorial director
of "Le Huffington Post", a French-flavoured offshoot of the site
started by Arianna Huffington (www.huffingtonpost.com).
At a news conference to mark the website's launch, Sinclair,
63, fielded a few timid questions about the venture's business
model, before fielding, unflinchingly, a barrage of questions
about how objectively the site would cover further developments
in the sex scandal that halted her husband's IMF career and his
ambitions of becoming France's next president.
"I don't think it'll be the core news story of 2012 but if
it were it would be treated as such," said a beaming Sinclair.
"There's no conflict of interest."
Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the once globe-trotting boss of the
International Monetary Fund, was days from declaring himself a
candidate in this year's French presidential election when he
was arrested last May 14 on charges that he tried to rape a New
York hotel maid. The charges were later dropped.
While New York prosecutors let him off the hook and another
sex assault complaint in France was shelved shortly afterwards,
Strauss-Kahn's name keeps cropping up in the media in relation
to a judicial investigation into prostitution rings in the north
of France, leaving his reputation in tatters even if it is not
illegal in France to visit prostitutes.
His lawyers have launched lawsuits against several magazines
and newspapers and also complain that, while waiting to explain
himself to investigators handling the prostitution probe, he is
the victim of a media lynching.
Sinclair, an art heiress who married him in 1991 and stood
beside the now-redundant Strauss-Kahn throughout his downfall,
said she had halted her "Sept sur Sept" TV programme in 1997 to
avoid a conflict of interest when her husband became finance
minister in the left-wing government of the time.
"It will not have escaped you that today my husband has no
public duties," Sinclair said.
"I do not mix private and public life."
