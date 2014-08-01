Aug 1 Huge Group Ltd

* Settlement agreement has been signed between Huge Telecom (Pty) Ltd and Huge Mobile (Pty) Ltd and Mobile Telephone Networks (Pty) Ltd

* As per deal, Huge parties have undertaken to pay MTN sum of R10 million

* Settlement amount must be paid by Huge Telecom by no later than 15 September 2014

* Gross margins have increased significantly in last three years from 19.2% in year to end of february 2012 to 54.6% in year to end of february 2014

* Expects to shortly announce a debt funding transaction