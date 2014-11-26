Nov 26 Huge Group Ltd :

* H1 EPS and HEPS increased by 128.8 pct and 51.5 pct respectively when compared to previous comparable six months

* Total revenue generated in six months ended 31 August 2014 showed a decrease of 7.3 pct to R98.9 million

* No dividends were paid or declared during six months