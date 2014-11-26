Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 Huge Group Ltd :
* H1 EPS and HEPS increased by 128.8 pct and 51.5 pct respectively when compared to previous comparable six months
* Total revenue generated in six months ended 31 August 2014 showed a decrease of 7.3 pct to R98.9 million
* No dividends were paid or declared during six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)