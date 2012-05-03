* Outspoken manager warns on Chinese growth
* Says crisis headed Asia's way, focus on Japan exporters
* More bullish than most on U.S. economy
By Tommy Wilkes and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 3 Hugh Hendry, one of the hedge fund
industry's most outspoken managers, has warned that the economic
crisis is headed for Asia, with the region's largest economy,
China, struggling under a bursting property bubble and tumbling
demand for its exports.
Hendry, who runs Eclectica Asset Management, which has
around $700 million in assets, said in his first investor letter
of great length since the winter of 2010 that he was "more
pessimistic on Chinese growth than ever."
"This makes us bearish on most Asian stocks, bearish on
industrial commodity prices, interested in some US stocks, a
seller of high variance equities and deeply concerned that Japan
could become the focal point of the next global leg down," the
manager said in the April-dated letter obtained by Reuters.
He cites Japanese group Hitachi as "too expensive"
whilst buying 5-year CDS on Toshiba.
Scotsman Hendry, who is well-known for his contrarian,
bearish bets on markets, has in the past profited from his
stance on China.
Last year his Credit Fund grew 46 percent after buying
credit protection on Japanese stocks exposed to Asia's largest
economy.
Hendry said in the letter that some Japanese companies are
"corporate zombies" which will sooner rather than later fall
prey to over exposure to Chinese exports, high leverage and
opaque and bloated balance sheets.
"It is hard to escape the impression that Japan's blue-chip
companies are teetering on the brink of extinction," he wrote.
At the heart of Hendry's concerns about China lies his
belief Beijing has presided over a massive property bubble while
allowing government debts to grow too large.
The country will also struggle to maintain its
export-supporting currency peg with the U.S. dollar just as a
slowdown in European growth crimps demand for its goods.
"It has long seemed to us to be the case that this economic
crisis would start in the US and make its way to Europe. That
has happened. However, we also think it will end in Asia," he
said in the letter.
Hendry hit the headlines in 2009 after posting videos on
YouTube after he travelled to China to film empty office
buildings to support his argument about a real estate bubble. In
the letter he also promises "no more YouTube videos."
Hendry also said he was more bullish than most about U.S.
growth prospects, believing price restructuring in debt and
labour markets as well as huge advances in shale oil extraction
will maintain the economy's position as the world's largest.
Eclectica did not respond to requests for comment.
