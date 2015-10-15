BERLIN Oct 15 German fashion house Hugo Boss
cuts its 2015 sales and profit outlook on Thursday as
a slowdown in China and the United States took its toll on its
third-quarter results.
Hugo Boss said on Thursday it now expected sales and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and special items to each rise by between 3 and 5
percent on a currency-adjusted basis.
The group had previously expected a mid single-digit
percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales this year and EBITDA
to rise 5-7 percent.
London-listed rival Burberry also cut its
first-half forecast earlier on Thursday due to a sharp sales
slowdown in China and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)