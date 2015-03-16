UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 16 European private equity fund Permira is selling off its remaining shares in luxury clothing retailer Hugo Boss, worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
A price range of 112-118.6 euros per share has been set for the deal, representing a maximum discount of 5.6 percent. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS are running the sale, the source added. ($1 = 0.9438 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.