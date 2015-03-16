LONDON, March 16 European private equity fund Permira is selling off its remaining shares in luxury clothing retailer Hugo Boss, worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A price range of 112-118.6 euros per share has been set for the deal, representing a maximum discount of 5.6 percent. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS are running the sale, the source added. ($1 = 0.9438 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Matt Scuffham)