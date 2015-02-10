FRANKFURT Feb 10 Permira holding company Red & Black has sold a 20 percent stake in German fashion group Hugo Boss, taking its stake down to 12 percent, Permira fund investor SVG Capital said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm Permira owns 60 percent of Red & Black, meaning Permira's stake in Hugo Boss has fallen to just over 7 percent following the placement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)