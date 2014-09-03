LONDON, Sept 3 German fashion retailer Hugo Boss expects to price an accelerated sale of 7.9 million shares at the bottom end of its 101.50 - 107.05 euro price range, representing a 5.2 percent discount.

The books will close at 0730 GMT.

European private equity firm Permira launched yesterday an accelerated sale of 850 million euros ($1.12 billion) of shares.

Citi and BoA Merrill Lynch are running the deal. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)