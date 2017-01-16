BERLIN Jan 16 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected a decline in operating profit for 2016 to not be as bad as it had feared after it managed to make progress in stemming falling sales in the fourth quarter.

Hugo Boss, which like other luxury players has been struggling with falling sales in China, said fourth-quarter sales fell 3 percent to 725 million euros ($769 million), a decline of 1 percent on a currency adjusted basis.

It said it expects operating profit for 2016 to reach the upper end of its forecast for a decline of between 17 and 23 percent. It publishes final 2016 results on March 9. ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)