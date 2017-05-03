BERLIN May 3 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a better-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in China as well as growth in Britain, where the weak pound has boosted tourist spending.

Hugo Boss said net profit rose 25 percent to 48 million euros ($52 million) on sales up 1 percent to 651 million euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 46 million and 641 million respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

The results add to signs of a pickup in demand for luxury goods, particularly in China, with companies including LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, and Hermes recently reporting a recovery.

