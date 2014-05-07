* Q1 results in line with average analyst forecasts

* Jump of 16 percent in own-store sales

* Europe growth compensates for challenging U.S., China

* Confirms 2014 targets for sales and earnings (Adds detail, background)

BERLIN, May 7 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported double-digit percentage sales growth in womenswear and strong sales in Europe in the first quarter and said it was on course to meet its full-year profit target.

Net profit was flat for the first three months of the year at 81.6 million euros ($113.7 million) while sales grew 3 percent to 612.6 million, in line with average analyst forecasts of 81 million euros and 611 million euros, respectively.

Best known for its men's suits, Hugo Boss said it had seen double-digit growth in its womenswear business, which it has been marketing heavily after appointing designer Jason Wu - a favorite of U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama.

A strategy of running more of its own stores, rather than selling through partners, is also paying off, with a 16 percent increase in own retail sales in the quarter and a 360 basis-point jump in gross profit margin to 65.4 percent.

However, marketing around Wu, spending on a new distribution centre and investment in its own stores - it plans to add a further 50 this year to the 1,000 it runs now - weighed on its core margin, which slipped 90 basis points to 21.4 percent.

Those factors, plus slower luxury spending in China, prompted Hugo Boss last year to postpone a 2015 target to reach a 25 percent margin, now a medium-term goal.

It saw revenue grow 8 percent in Europe, where it makes more than half its sales, compensating for what it called "a challenging environment" in North America and China, where spending on luxury goods has cooled of late due to a slowing economy coupled with a crackdown on bribery.

On Wednesday, the group reiterated a forecast for a high single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales and operating earnings. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Caroline Copley and Tom Pfeiffer)