UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 31 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales grew 5 percent, helped by its strategy of running more of its own stores as it confirmed its full-year targets.
Net profit rose 20 percent to 62.5 million euros ($83.7 million) while sales grew 5 percent to 558.9 million, compared with average analyst forecasts of 61.4 million euros and 568 million euros, respectively.
Best known for its men's suits, the group reiterated a 2014 forecast for a high single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales and operating earnings.
"Despite the persistently difficult environment in some key markets, we will grow even faster in the second half of the year, particularly in terms of earnings," Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7464 Euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources