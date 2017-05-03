European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
Summary:
**STOXX 600 slips from 20-month high
**Hugo Boss online sales fall 28 pct, drive shares down
**Apple suppliers Dialog, AMS, STMicro droop on weaker iPhone sales
**Sainsbury's reels from profit decline, market share loss
**Troubled Zodiac bags Deutsche Bank upgrade
**Novo Nordisk shares soar on improved outlook, profit beat
**Aurelius: positive feedback from capital markets day (Reporting by Helen Reid)
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman this week. * RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tue