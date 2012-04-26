FRANKFURT, April 26 German fashion house Hugo
Boss said it had a good start to the year as it
reported a 10 percent rise in first quarter sales.
"The results for the first quarter show that we are fully on
track to achieve our ambitious medium-term targets," Chief
Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement.
The group reported first quarter sales of 607 million euros
($800.3 million) and operating profit before special items up 13
percent at 148 million euros.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report
first-quarter sales of 592 million euros, according to a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)