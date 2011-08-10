PARIS/FRANKFURT Aug 10 Hugo Boss BOSG_p.DE
is set to raise its 2015 profit margin target this fall, helped
by the vigour of the global luxury market and improved
productivity, sources close to the German fashion brand said.
The maker of sharply cut men's suits has already met its
2015 underlying profit margin target while bigger luxury rivals
such as PPR (PRTP.PA), LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Burberry (BRBY.L)
published record results last month.
"If we don't get a recession, Hugo Boss is on track to raise
its mid-term target," a source close to Hugo Boss told Reuters.
Hugo Boss posted a margin for EBITDA (earnings before
interest, depreciation and amortisation) of 20.6 percent at the
end of June, above its 2015 target of 20 percent which it
repeated in March.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Philipp Halstrick)