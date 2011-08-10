PARIS/FRANKFURT Aug 10 Hugo Boss BOSG_p.DE is set to raise its 2015 profit margin target this fall, helped by the vigour of the global luxury market and improved productivity, sources close to the German fashion brand said. The maker of sharply cut men's suits has already met its 2015 underlying profit margin target while bigger luxury rivals such as PPR (PRTP.PA), LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Burberry (BRBY.L) published record results last month.

"If we don't get a recession, Hugo Boss is on track to raise its mid-term target," a source close to Hugo Boss told Reuters.

Hugo Boss posted a margin for EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation) of 20.6 percent at the end of June, above its 2015 target of 20 percent which it repeated in March.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Philipp Halstrick)