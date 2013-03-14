METZINGEN, Germany, March 14 German fashion house Hugo Boss is steeling itself for a challenging market place in Europe this year, although it sees an improvement in comparison to 2012, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

"It's going to improve slightly and I am pretty positive that during the second half of 2013 we are going to see a different picture to what we saw at end of 2012," Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told Reuters Insider Television after the group published full 2012 results.

Europe, including the Middle East and Africa, makes up 59 percent of sales at Hugo Boss. Despite the effects of the euro zone crisis, the company still managed to increase 2012 sales in the region by 10 percent, helped by expansion of its own retail network. (Reporting by Reuters Insider and Victoria Bryan)