BASEL, Switzerland, March 14 German
fashion house Hugo Boss said sales growth would slow
in 2012 after having reported record figures in 2011.
It said it expected currency-adjusted sales to rise by up to
10 percent, with growth coming from all regions, compared with
19 percent in 2011.
Core profit -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortisation and special effects -- would rise at a faster rate
than sales, the group said on Wednesday.
The group, known for its mens' suits, had already reported
preliminary 2011 results showing sales of 2.06 billion euros
($2.7 billion) and core profit up 34 percent to 469 million.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)