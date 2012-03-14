BASEL, Switzerland, March 14 German fashion house Hugo Boss said sales growth would slow in 2012 after having reported record figures in 2011.

It said it expected currency-adjusted sales to rise by up to 10 percent, with growth coming from all regions, compared with 19 percent in 2011.

Core profit -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and special effects -- would rise at a faster rate than sales, the group said on Wednesday.

The group, known for its mens' suits, had already reported preliminary 2011 results showing sales of 2.06 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and core profit up 34 percent to 469 million. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)