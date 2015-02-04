(Repeats to attach to Reuters alerts)

FRANKFURT Feb 4 Hugo Boss said it would take full control of its Chinese, Korean and Middle Eastern businesses from its partners to strengthen its brand in important growth markets.

The German fashion house said it would take over 17 stores from its Korean franchise partner TDCo from March 1 and its 21 Chinese stores operated by Wenzhou Noble from April 1, taking the number of stores it operates on the Chinese mainland to 130.

Hugo Boss also said on Wednesday it had met its 2014 sales and profit targets, with a 6 percent increase in group sales to 2.57 billion euros ($3 billion) and a 6 percent increase in core profit before special items to 167 million euros. ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)