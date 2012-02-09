(Adds comments, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 9 German fashion house Hugo
Boss said 2012 had got off to a good start as it
reported better than expected sales and earnings for 2011,
thanks to wealthy Asian buyers snapping up luxury European
brands.
The firm, known for its sharp men's suits, said 2011 sales
jumped 19 percent to 2.06 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and core
profit climbed 34 percent to 469 million.
It had previously forecast 2011 sales to rise by 15-17
percent and profit by 25-30 percent.
"Performance in the final quarter of the year was stronger
than management had initially expected," the group said in a
statement on Thursday.
The luxury industry boomed in 2011, seemingly untouched by
the global economic slowdown, with demand from China helping to
swell profits at companies from LVMH to Coach
and Burberry.
There have been concerns recently that growth could slow in
China and the debt crises in Europe and the U.S. could finally
pinch.
LVMH has shrugged off such concerns, saying it expects an
excellent 2012, but others like Tiffany and Longchamp
are preparing for slower growth in 2012.
Hugo Boss said it would publish a full outlook along with
audited 2011 results on March 14.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)