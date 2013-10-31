* Q3 sales 658 mln eur vs poll avg 677 mln
* Q3 adj EBITDA meets view at 173 mln eur
* Sees forex-adj sales, earnings up 6-8 pct in 2013
* Analysts see 2013 goal as ambitious
* Shares rise 1.6 pct, outperform MDax
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Fashion house Hugo Boss
said it expected strong sales and earnings growth in
the last part of 2013, supported by a recovery in Europe and
moves to expand its own network of stores selling smart suits
and dresses.
The German group needs a strong finish to 2013 to meet
full-year targets after sales in China, previously the growth
engine for luxury firms, stuttered in 2013 and Europe's economic
weakness continued into the first part of the year.
"We forecast Europe to sustain the positive momentum seen
since the end of July," Chief Financial Officer Mark Langer told
analysts after the group reported third-quarter sales hit by
currency effects but profits in line with expectations.
Europe accounts for 60 percent of its sales, so Hugo Boss is
well placed to benefit from a recovery, though analysts are
still sceptical that it would be enough to reach 2013 goals.
For the third quarter, the group reported core profit in
line with expectations at 173 million euros ($238 million) and
said its gross profit margin - a key measure of profitability in
the clothing industry - reached 63.5 percent, compared with 60.1
percent at the same time last year.
Currency effects took a bite out of third-quarter sales,
however, which rose just 2 percent to 658 million euros, against
expectations for 677 million. Stripping out the effects of
translating sales made in the Americas and Asia into euros,
sales would have risen 5 percent, the group said.
Hugo Boss's gross profit margin has been rising steadily
from 53.79 percent in 2008, when Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich
Lahrs took over, thanks to it opening its own retail stores and
taking control of its selling space in department stores like
Saks in the United States, El Corte Ingles in Spain and
KaDeWe in Germany. Such moves mean tighter stock control and
keep discounts down.
Lahrs is also trying to make the brand, whose suits are seen
as 'affordable luxury', more upmarket by scrapping cheaper suits
and dropping some wholesale partners. For example, Australian
high-end department store David Jones said this week it
would start selling Hugo Boss clothes, taking the place of
retailer Myer.
TAKING CONTROL
Shares in Hugo Boss, which reached an all-time high of 97.20
euros in September, were up 1.6 percent at 1401 GMT,
outperforming a flat index for German medium-sized firms
. Its shares have more than doubled in value since it
was taken over by Permira in 2007.
Citi analyst Thomas Chavet described the in-line profit and
the increase in margin as "clear positives in light of the
broad-based luxury demand slowdown and disappointing sector
earnings observed in the third quarter so far".
Other luxury goods players like Richemont, Louis
Vuitton and Kering's Gucci have reported
results hit by lower Asian demand.
"There is no silver bullet that will change traffic numbers
in mainland China in the fourth quarter, so we expect a
continuing challenging environment," Langer added. Boss has
closed 20 stores in Asia this year.
Hugo Boss said currency-adjusted sales and earnings would
rise by 6-8 percent for the year as a whole and by less than
that on a reported basis.
Before Thursday's results, analysts were forecasting 2013
sales up 6 percent, unadjusted for currencies, to 2.48 billion
euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortisation and special items (EBITDA) of 566 million.
"We believe guidance and consensus are ambitious as a sharp
acceleration in growth is needed in the fourth quarter,"
Commerzbank analyst Andreas Riemann said.