FRANKFURT May 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a bigger than expected decline in first-quarter sales as sluggish European markets, a slowdown in Asia and a shift to producing four collections a year impacted results.

Sales eased by 2 percent to 593 million euros ($782 million), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and special items (EBITDA) fell 11 percent to 133 million.

The consensus had been for flat sales, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts had seen core profit declining between 7 and 13 percent.

"With a better performance of the wholesale business in the further course of this year, we shall return to renewed growth in the second quarter already," Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement.

He confirmed the group's goals to increase sales and profit by less than 10 percent this year.

($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)