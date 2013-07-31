FRANKFURT, July 31 German fashion house Hugo Boss said its markets were not becoming any easier as it reported second quarter results largely in line with expectations.

Hugo Boss reported sales of 532 million euros ($705 million)and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and special items of 102 million euros for the quarter.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report sales of 540.5 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and special items of 94.8 million euros, according to data from ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Jonathan Gould)