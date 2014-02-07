FRANKFURT Feb 7 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was confident for 2014 after reporting a 17-percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit.

The company on Friday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 157 million euros ($213.5 million) on sales of 649 million euros.

Analysts had, on average, expected sales of 663 million euros and core profit of 158 million, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)