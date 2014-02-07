UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 7 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was confident for 2014 after reporting a 17-percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit.
The company on Friday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 157 million euros ($213.5 million) on sales of 649 million euros.
Analysts had, on average, expected sales of 663 million euros and core profit of 158 million, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources