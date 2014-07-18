HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish packaging maker
Huhtamaki on Friday reported second-quarter operating
profit in line with market expectations and stood by its outlook
for trading conditions to remain relatively stable in 2014.
The company, known for making paper cups for McDonald's
, posted April-June underlying operating profit of 54
million euros ($73 million) compared to a mean forecast of 53.6
million in a Reuters poll of analysts and year-ago 49.2 million.
Sales in the quarter amounted to 628 million euros, also in
line with analyst expectations.
Huhtamaki said earlier on Friday it will start evaluating
options for its Films business and could eventually divest the
operation. ($1 = 0.7396 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)