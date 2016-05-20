May 20 Shenzhen HuiJie Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 25

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j9Te9m

