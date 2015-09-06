BEIJING, Sept 6 State-owned Chinese investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd will issue 30 billion yuan ($4.72 billion) in onshore renminbi bonds on Friday, according to securities filings.

The issuance will have three- and five-year tranches of 13 billion yuan each and a 10-year tranche of 4 billion, the company said in filings on the China Central Depository & Clearing Co Ltd website on Sunday.

Thomson Reuters IFR had reported last month that the company was planning the bond issue.

It was not immediately clear how Central Huijin, an investment unit of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, plans to spend the proceeds.

The issuance comes after China's government directed the so-called "national team" of brokerages, mutual funds and other state-owned institutional investors to buy shares to prop up domestic stock markets that has fallen 40 percent since mid-June.

China Securities Finance Corp, which was tasked with boosting share prices during the market rout, transferred shares to Central Huijin on Aug. 14, and the firm will become a long-term holder of those stocks. ($1 = 6.3549 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hou Xiangming and Jake Spring; Editing by Louise Ireland)